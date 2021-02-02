This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
