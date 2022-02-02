This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy with showers. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just abo…
For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Sunday, with tempera…