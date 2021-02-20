Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.