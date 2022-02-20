 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

