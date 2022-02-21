For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
For the drive home in Culpeper: Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Monday, with tem…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.