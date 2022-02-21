Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.