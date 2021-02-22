 Skip to main content
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

