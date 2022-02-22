This evening in Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.