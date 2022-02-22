Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.