Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

