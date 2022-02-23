 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert