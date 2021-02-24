This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
