Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.