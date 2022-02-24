Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Monday, with tem…
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It sh…