This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
