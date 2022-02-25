Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.