Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.