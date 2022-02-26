Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
