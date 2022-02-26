 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

