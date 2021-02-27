This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's cond…
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. It sho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Plan on…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. There is a 4…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's weathe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of a…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow …