This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Loo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.