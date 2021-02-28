 Skip to main content
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

