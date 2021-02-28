Culpeper's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's cond…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's weathe…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Plan on…
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. It sho…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow …