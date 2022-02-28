Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect …
It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.