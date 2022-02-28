 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

