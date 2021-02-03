Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.