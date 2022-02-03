This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
