Culpeper's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
