Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. We'll see …
For the drive home in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Culpeper Sunday, with tempera…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…