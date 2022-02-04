Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.