Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

