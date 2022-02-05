Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.