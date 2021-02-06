Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 3:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.