 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News