Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

