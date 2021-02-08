Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 25F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.