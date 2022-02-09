This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
