Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tom…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We w…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy with showers. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tod…