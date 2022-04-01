Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.