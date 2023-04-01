Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunde…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…