Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees t…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see s…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We w…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…