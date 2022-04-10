Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

