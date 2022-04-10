Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.