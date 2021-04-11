 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

