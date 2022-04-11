Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
