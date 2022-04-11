Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.