Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

