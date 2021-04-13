Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
