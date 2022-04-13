Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.