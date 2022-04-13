The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomor…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thu…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Don't go out without an…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a mil…