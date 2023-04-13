Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The Culpeper area s…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…