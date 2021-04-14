Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
