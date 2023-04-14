Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
