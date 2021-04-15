 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

