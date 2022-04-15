Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

