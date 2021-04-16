Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
