Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.