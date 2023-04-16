The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The C…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…