 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News