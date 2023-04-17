Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The C…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…